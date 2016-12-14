Dec 14 Smart Sand Inc :

* Smart Sand Inc- new $45 million senior secured revolving credit facility has maturity date of december 8, 2019

* Smart Sand Inc- revolving credit facility replaces company's prior revolving credit facility which was paid off and terminated on november 9, 2016

* Smart Sand, Inc. Enters into new $45 million senior secured revolving credit facility and assigns unsecured bankruptcy claim to third parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: