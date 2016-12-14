Dec 14 Diamondback Energy Inc

* Announces transformational acquisition in the Delaware Basin and increases 2017 production outlook

* Deal immediately accretive on acreage and financial metrics

* Increasing its preliminary full year 2017 production guidance to a range of 64.0 to 73.0 mboe/d

* Increasing its 2017 capital expenditure guidance to a range of $700 to $900 million

* Deal for purchase price of $2.43 billion

* To acquire all leasehold interests and related assets of Brigham Resources Operating LLC and Brigham Resources Midstream LLC

* Purchase price consisting of $1.62 billion in cash and 7.69 million shares of Diamondback common stock

* Intends to finance cash portion of purchase price, through cash on hand and proceeds from one or more capital markets transactions

* Diamondback anticipates it will spend up to $75 million on infrastructure investments in delaware basin in 2017