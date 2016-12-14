Dec 14 Simmons First National Corp

* Simmons first national corp- deal for approximately $564.4 million

* Simmons first national-each outstanding share,equivalents of sbi to be converted into right to receive 0.3903 shares of co's common stock,$5.11 in cash

* Simmons first national corporation announces agreement to acquire southwest bancorp, inc.