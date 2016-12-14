Dec 14 Gulfport Energy Corp

* Gulfport Energy Corp- company intends to fund cash portion of acquisition through potential debt and equity financings

* Gulfport Energy Corp - total purchase price of $1.85 billion.

* Gulfport Energy Corp - deal consisting of $1.35 billion in cash and approximately 18.8 million in shares of gulfport common stock

* Gulfport - entered into a definitive agreement with Vitruvian II Woodford, LLC to acquire approximately 46,400 net surface acres in core of SCOOP

* Gulfport Energy Corp announces entry into the SCOOP play with complimentary acquisition of approximately 85,000 net effective acres