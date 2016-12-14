BRIEF-Southern Power says Lamesa Solar Facility in Texas begins commercial operation
* Announced commercial operation of 102-megawatt Lamesa Solar Facility in Dawson County, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Gulfport Energy Corp
* Gulfport Energy Corp- company intends to fund cash portion of acquisition through potential debt and equity financings
* Gulfport Energy Corp - total purchase price of $1.85 billion.
* Gulfport Energy Corp - deal consisting of $1.35 billion in cash and approximately 18.8 million in shares of gulfport common stock
* Gulfport - entered into a definitive agreement with Vitruvian II Woodford, LLC to acquire approximately 46,400 net surface acres in core of SCOOP
* Gulfport Energy Corp announces entry into the SCOOP play with complimentary acquisition of approximately 85,000 net effective acres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Updates throughout, changes byline and dateline from LONDON)