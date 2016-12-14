Dec 14 Gulfport Energy Corp

* Gulfport Energy Corp- notes will pay interest semi-annually

* Gulfport Energy Corp - to use net proceeds of notes offering primarily to fund purchase of certain assets of Vitruvian II Woodford

* Gulfport Energy Corp - proposes to offer $600 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2025

* Gulfport energy corporation launches proposed $600 million offering of senior notes