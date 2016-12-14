Dec 14 Stone Energy Corp

* Announced that they had filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of title 11 of United States Code

* Announces filing for court approval of prepackaged restructuring plan

* Assuming implementation of plan, Stone expects to eliminate approximately $1.2 billion in principal amount of outstanding debt

* Does not intend to seek any debtor-in-possession financing during pendency of bankruptcy cases

* Announces filing for court approval of prepackaged restructuring plan