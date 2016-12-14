BRIEF-AM Castle reports Q1 loss per share from continuing operations $0.42
* Reports first quarter 2017 results and announces next step in financial restructuring
Dec 14 Stone Energy Corp
* Announced that they had filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of title 11 of United States Code
* Announces filing for court approval of prepackaged restructuring plan
* Assuming implementation of plan, Stone expects to eliminate approximately $1.2 billion in principal amount of outstanding debt
* Does not intend to seek any debtor-in-possession financing during pendency of bankruptcy cases
* Announces filing for court approval of prepackaged restructuring plan
May 15 Puerto Rico's defunct Government Development Bank, once the primary fiscal agent for the U.S. territory struggling with $70 billion in debt, has reached a liquidation deal with its creditors, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions said on Monday.