PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 14 Marquee Energy Ltd :
* Marquee energy ltd- underwriter has agreed to purchase about 14.7 million flow-through common shares for a price of $0.17 per cee ft share
* Marquee energy ltd. Announces $2.5 million bought deal private placement flow-through shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.