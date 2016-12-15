Dec 15 Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly provides 2017 financial guidance and 2016 update,
reaffirms financial expectations through the remainder of the
decade
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.57 to $2.67
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $21.8 billion to $22.3 billion
* Reaffirms FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share view $3.50
to $3.60
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $20.8 billion to $21.2 billion
* Reaffirms FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share view $4.05
to $4.15 including items
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.51 to $3.61
including items
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.52, revenue view $20.99
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Confirmed potential to launch 20 new products in 10 years
from 2014 through 2023
* Eli Lilly and Co says capital expenditures are still
expected to be approximately $1.0 billion for 2016
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures approx. $1.2 billion
* Eli Lilly and Co - Reaffirmed its commitment to achieve an
opex-to-revenue ratio of 50 percent or less in 2018
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.97, revenue view $21.67
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eli Lilly and Co - Research and development expenses are
expected to be in range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: