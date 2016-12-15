BRIEF-Al Madina Investment divests it's enitre 8.64 pct stake in Al Madina Takaful
* Announces full divestment of co's 8.64 percent stake in Al Madina Takaful Source: (http://bit.ly/2pIw0yy) Further company coverage:
Dec 15 CHC Student Housing Corp
* CHC Student Housing Corp -DAQ seeks to complete offering for up to $50 million worth of class B shares upon closing of deal for $10.08 per class B share
* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. And CHC Student Housing Corp . Announce modifications to proposed business combination and a proposed offering by Dundee Acquisition Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, May 17 China stocks fell slightly on Wednesday morning following a four-day rising run as concerns over tighter regulation and economic growth capped a rebound triggered by generous official help.