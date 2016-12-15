Dec 15 RMR Group Inc

* As of September 30, 2016, RMR Group Inc Had approximately $26.9 billion of total assets under management for all client companies

* The RMR Group Inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 revenue rose 17 percent to $56.3 million