PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Scholastic Corp -
* Continues to expect free cash flow in range of $40 to $50 million for fy 2017
* Scholastic reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.60 to $1.70 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $1.92 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion
* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $623.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share $1.99 from continuing operations excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.