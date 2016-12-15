Dec 15 Savanna Energy Services Corp :
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - special committee
anticipates that a strategic alternatives process will commence
in early 2017
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - seven original new-build
contracts, still in place in Australia, begin to expire in
second half of 2017
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - "based on current trends,
stronger activity levels are expected to continue into 2017"
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - special committee intends
to conduct a formal process early next year to explore strategic
alternatives
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Savanna expects to be
operating 13 drilling rigs in Q1 2017
* Savanna Energy Services - expects to run between 25, 30
service rigs on average in Q1 2017, compared to average of 20
service rigs working during Q1 2016
* Savanna Energy Services Corp reports interest from
potential bidders and continued improvement in drilling and well
servicing activity
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: