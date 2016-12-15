Dec 15 Noble Environmental Power LLC:
* Noble Environmental Power LLC- as a result of
reorganization, paragon noble now owns 100% of equity of noble
* Noble Environmental Power - Paragon Noble, LLC agreed to
reduce noble debt it held by 10%, reduce interest rate on its
debt
* Noble Environmental Power - Paragon Noble, LLC agreed to
extend maturity of its debt by an additional five years
* Noble Environmental Power - Co's amended plan of
reorganization was confirmed by u.s. Bankruptcy court for
district of Delaware by order dated December 9, 2016
* Noble Environmental Power LLC says all creditors other
than paragon noble retained 100% of their claims
* Noble Environmental Power LLC completes financial
restructuring and emerges from Chapter 11
