Dec 15 Apivio Systems Inc :

* Apivio Systems Inc - signed a definitive agreement with NEC corporation to distribute Apivio's android-based desk phones under NEC brand globally

* Apivio expects to begin shipping products under the agreement in mid-2017

* Apivio Systems Inc - definitive agreement with NEC Japan comes with similar terms and conditions as agreement with NEC Corporation of America

* Apivio signs global distribution agreement with NEC Japan