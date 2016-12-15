MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 17
DUBAI, May 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Oceanic Iron Ore Corp
* Oceanic provides corporate update
* Oceanic Iron Ore Corp says Steven Dean, executive chairman, will assume role of president and CEO and will work with management during the period
* Alan Gorman, president and CEO of company has taken a temporary leave of absence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President