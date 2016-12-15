BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
Dec 15 Dell Technologies Inc
* Dell technologies inc - intends to apply proceeds from sale to new class v group repurchase program
* Dell technologies - approved new stock repurchase program under which co is authorized to repurchase up to $500 million of shares of co's class v stock
* Dell technologies - suspends existing dhi group repurchase program; enters into agreement to sell to vmware $500 million of vmware class a common stock
* Dell technologies - entered into stock purchase agreement under which vmware inc will purchase for cash $500 million of vmware class a common stock from dell's unit
Dell technologies announces new class v common stock repurchase program
