BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
Dec 15 Gevo Inc -
* Stockholders approved amendment to amended and restated certificate of incorporation to effect reverse stock split of outstanding common shares
* Stockholders approved to effect reverse stock split by ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-20 at any time on or prior to Jan 6, 2017
* Gevo stockholders approve reverse split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at an event in New Delhi. 11:15 am: Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala at an event in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: JSW Steel earnings press meet in Mumb