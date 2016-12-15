BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
Dec 15 Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc -
* Product and service revenue for 2016 is on pace to grow between 55% and 65% over 2015
* Agreement provides option for Roche to terminate agreement for any reason with sixty days' prior notice
* Upon termination roche will have no rights to SMRT technology
* Company is targeting to grow product and service revenue by another 40% to 60% in 2017
* Pacbio announces termination of agreement with roche diagnostics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
