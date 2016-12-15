Dec 15 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says under terms of bid, artis may purchase up to 14.9 million trust units

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says period of normal course issuer bid will extend from December 17, 2016, to december 16, 2017,

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces renewal of normal course issuer bid