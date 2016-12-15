BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
Dec 15 Calibre Mining Corp
* Calibre mining corp - proceeds of placement will be used to advance exploration and development of company's 100% owned gold projects in nicaragua
* Intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 17.8 million units of company at a price of $0.10 per unit
* Calibre announces $1,780,000 private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
