Bank stocks, wage data push Australia shares down; NZ flat
May 17 Weak bank stocks pushed Australian shares down on Wednesday while poor wage growth data and a dip in consumer confidence dampened sentiment.
Dec 15 Taubman Centers Inc
* Taubman announces appointments of Cia Buckley Marakovits to board of directors and Myron Ullman, III to newly created role of lead director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Weak bank stocks pushed Australian shares down on Wednesday while poor wage growth data and a dip in consumer confidence dampened sentiment.
* Cloverdell Investment, affiliate of Warburg Pincus group, informed co of their proposal to sell up to 20 million shares held by them in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: