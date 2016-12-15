Dec 15 Morguard North American Residential Real
Estate Investment Trust :
* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment
Trust- public offering 4.37 million trust units at $13.75 per
unit for gross proceeds of $60 million
* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment
Trust- net proceeds from offering will be used to fund future
acquisitions, repay debt
* Morguard North American Residential REIT announces public
offering of $60 million of trust units
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: