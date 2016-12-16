BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Pure Multi-family Reit Lp
* Intends to fund purchase of Lenox with proceeds from previously announced sale of Livingston Apartments
* And intends to fund purchase of Lenox with new first mortgage financing in amount of approximately $20 million
* Announces US$40.0 million property acquisition in Austin, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: