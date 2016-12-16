BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Interoil Corp
* Interoil-Exxonmobil agreed to purchase all issued,outstanding shares of co for consideration consisting of $45 per share payable in Exxonmobil shares
* Entered into amended and restated arrangement agreement with Exxonmobil that extends outside date of transaction to march 31, 2017
* Termination fee that may become payable by company in certain circumstances has been increased from $67 million to $100 million
* New record date set for January 10, 2017 for shareholder meeting anticipated in mid-February 2017
* Company expects to mail revised mic in mid-January 2017
* Under terms, Exxonmobil also agreed to make a contingent resource payment
* CRP to provide for additional cash payment of about $7.07 per co share for each tcfe gross resource certification of Elk-Antelope field above 6.2 tcfe
* Additional cash payment up to a cap of 11 tcfe of certified resource, up from July arrangement agreement, which was capped at 10 tcfe
* Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: