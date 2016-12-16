BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Gramercy Property Trust
* Gramercy Property Trust announces acquisition of $521 million core logistics portfolio
* Gramercy Property-2017 cash NOI for stabilized properties expected to be about $30.3 million with 5.2 years of weighted average remaining lease term
* Gramercy Property Trust - assumed about $198 million of secured debt in connection with acquisition with weighted average interest rate of 4.1 pct
* Gramercy Property Trust - two value add assets are currently 82 pct leased and are expected to generate cash NOI of $4.6 million upon stabilization
* The $521 million portfolio consists of 15 stabilized assets with a weighted average remaining lease term of 5.2 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: