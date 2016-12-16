Dec 16 Eldorado Gold Corp
* Eldorado announces retirement of president and chief
executive officer, names successor
* Eldorado Gold Corp - Paul Wright will retire from his
position of president and chief executive officer
* George Burns, will succeed Wright as president and chief
executive officer
* Eldorado Gold Corp - Wright will continue as a member of
Eldorado's board of directors, moving to chairman position
* Eldorado Gold - Robert Gilmore, co's current chairman,
will continue to serve on board, moving to position of
vice-chairman, independent lead director
