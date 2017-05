Dec 16 Enwave Corp -

* Company reported consolidated revenues for year of $14.9 million, compared to $5.9 million in prior year

* 2016 consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $1.8 million was a reduction of $3.2 million from prior year net loss of $5.0 million

* Enwave reports 2016 annual financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: