* MiMedx 2017 guidance forecasts revenue growth in excess of
21% and operating earnings growth in excess of 90%
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.09 to $0.11
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $302 million to $307 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $69.4 million to $72.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $244.5 million to $248 million
* MiMedx Group Inc says board of directors to authorize an
increase in and extension of company's share repurchase program
* "Anticipating increased growth from Amniofill and Orthoflo
Lyophilized, two new product lines we launched during Q3 of this
year"
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $300.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $70.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MiMedx Group Inc - Extends term of share repurchase
program until December 31, 2017
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $245.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MiMedx Group - Increase in share repurchase program gives
company about $10 million remaining in share repurchase program
that commenced in May, 2014
* MiMedx Group Inc says gross profit margins for 2017
expected to be in range of 86% to 88%
