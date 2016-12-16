Dec 16 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co :

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Japheth Smellie and his team will continue to operate from their Southern California location

* Japheth Smellie and his team will be under direction of Kevin Garvin, head of Co's North American Affinity Operations

* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. expands affinity business, acquires National Ethics Association Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: