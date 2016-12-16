Dec 16 Urbanfund Corp :

* Co and Takol invest $1.625 mln with remainder of purchase price, funds to renovate property provided by private lender at 6 pct per annum

* Complex, acquired for a purchase price of $5.255 mln

* Urbanfund Corp forms a new joint venture and acquires 50 pct interest in industrial complex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)