Dec 16 Pfizer Inc
* FDA approves removal of boxed warning regarding serious
neuropsychiatric events from Chantix (Varenicline) labeling
* Labeling revisions may further encourage smokers and
healthcare providers to discuss smoking cessation treatment
options
* updated warning in Chantix labeling notes that
postmarketing reports of serious or clinically significant
neuropsychiatric adverse events in patients treated with Chantix
* labeling revisions also include updates to corresponding
warning and addition of clinical data on superior efficacy of
chantix compared to bupropion or nicotine patch
* FDA approves removal of boxed warning regarding serious
neuropsychiatric events from Chantix (Varenicline) labeling
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: