BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Employers Holdings Inc -
* Employers Holdings, Inc. appoints Michael S. Paquette as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
* Employers Holdings Inc - Paquette's employment with company will commence on January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: