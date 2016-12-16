BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Blackrock Inc
* Blackrock Inc - announced that board of trustees of ishares trust has authorized a share split for ishares core S&P Small-Cap ETF
* Blackrock Inc - board has approved a 2-for-1 split for ijr fund for shareholders of record as of close of business on Jan. 13, 2017
* Blackrock announces share split for ishares core S&P Small-Cap ETF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: