Dec 16 Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock Inc - announced that board of trustees of ishares trust has authorized a share split for ishares core S&P Small-Cap ETF

* Blackrock Inc - board has approved a 2-for-1 split for ijr fund for shareholders of record as of close of business on Jan. 13, 2017

* Blackrock announces share split for ishares core S&P Small-Cap ETF