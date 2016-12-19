UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Hercules Capital Inc
* Hercules provides interim Q4 2016 portfolio update and expects to exceed its debt investment portfolio target of $1.35 billion by year-end 2016
* Hercules Capital Inc total annual 2016 new commitments anticipated to exceed $800.0 million
* Hercules capital says debt investment portfolio well positioned for increases short term interest rates, adding potentially $0.02 net investment income annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.