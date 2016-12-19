Dec 19 Lombard Medical Inc

* Lombard Medical and MicroPort Scientific Corporation announce strategic partnership and investment agreement

* Lombard Medical says agreement provides MicroPort exclusive marketing rights for Lombard Medical's Aorfix, Altura AAA stent graft product lines in China

* Agreement provides microport right to a technology license to manufacture products for China market

* MicroPort has invested $15 million in a combination of Lombard Medical common stock and convertible debt

* Lombard Medical Inc says Lombard Medical will also appoint two representatives of MicroPort to serve on its board of five non-executive directors

* MicroPort will also have exclusive marketing rights for both Altura and Aorfix in Brazil