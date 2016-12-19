Dec 19 Lombard Medical Inc
* Lombard Medical and MicroPort Scientific Corporation
announce strategic partnership and investment agreement
* Lombard Medical says agreement provides MicroPort
exclusive marketing rights for Lombard Medical's Aorfix, Altura
AAA stent graft product lines in China
* Agreement provides microport right to a technology license
to manufacture products for China market
* MicroPort has invested $15 million in a combination of
Lombard Medical common stock and convertible debt
* Lombard Medical Inc says Lombard Medical will also appoint
two representatives of MicroPort to serve on its board of five
non-executive directors
* MicroPort will also have exclusive marketing rights for
both Altura and Aorfix in Brazil
