Dec 19 Mosaic Co
* The Mosaic Company to acquire vale fertilizantes for $2.5
billion
* Mosaic Co says acquisition is expected generate over $80
million of after-tax synergies
* Mosaic Co says expects that U.S. Phosphate production
facilities will continue to operate at high rates in order to
meet strong and growing global demand
* Mosaic Co says deal expected to be accretive in 2018
* Mosaic Co says to fund acquisition with $1.25 billion in
cash, which co plans to raise through issuance of debt, and
about 42.3 million shares of its common stock
* Acquisition will add approximately 8,000 employees,
bringing Mosaic's global headcount to approximately 17,000
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: