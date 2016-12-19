UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
* Acquisition was funded with cash on hand
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial property for $15.55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.