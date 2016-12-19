Dec 19 Redknee Solutions Inc
* Redknee Solutions Inc announces receipt of superior
proposal and commencement of matching period
* Received an unsolicited offer from ESW Capital LLC and
Wave Systems Corp
* Redknee Solutions says under ESW Capital's offer, co would
complete private placement of 800,000 series a shares of co,
share purchase warrant to ESW Capital Investor
* Board unanimously determined, that ESW Capital's offer
constitutes a superior proposal
* Under offer warrant would entitle ESW Capital Investor to
acquire a number of common shares equal to $60 million
* Redknee solutions says under Capital's offer, co would
complete private placement, common share purchase warrant to ESW
Capital investor for proceeds of $83.2 million
