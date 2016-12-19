Dec 19 Ameris Bancorp

* Ameris Bancorp announces highly accretive joint venture with USPF and an agreement with regulators concerning BSA

* On Dec 16, 2016, Ameris Bank entered into a stipulation to issuance of a consent order with its bank regulatory agencies

* Company expects earnings accretion in first year of approximately 7%-8%

* Ameris Bank consented to issuance of a consent order relating to weaknesses in its bank secrecy act compliance program

* Ameris Bank will incur additional non-interest expenses associated with implementation of corrective actions

* Ameris Bancorp says to incur charge for a one-time expense of about $0.10 per share in q4 of 2016, minimal impact to operating results expected for 2017