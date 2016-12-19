Dec 19 Concordia International Corp
* Decided to further reduce expenses by terminating its
current contract sales team that was promoting donnatal
* Intends to redirect its resources to other potential pdt
with photofrin opportunities
* Announced it will be removed from Nasdaq Biotech Index
(nbi) effective prior to market opening on monday
* Paid first installment of its earn-out to Cinven relating
to co's october 2015 acquisition of amdipharm mercury limited
* Believes that it has access to sufficient liquidity to
meet all of its near term financial obligations
* Termination of company's phase 3 trial for photodynamic
therapy with photofrin
* Concordia international corp provides business update
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)