* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals provides regulatory and clinical update for eravacycline

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc - to submit MAA for eravacycline for treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections to EMA in second half of 2017

Phase 3 ignite3 study in complicated urinary tract infections to commence in Q1 of 2017