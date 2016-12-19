UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 CL Energy Opportunity Fund
* Acquired assets with production of over 5,500 barrels per day include a mix of wellbore-only working interests and leasehold interest
* Acquires non-operating working interests in the DJ basin of colorado from Double Eagle Energy Rockies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.