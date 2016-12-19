UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Icahn Enterprises LP :
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to Sell American Railcar Leasing LLC
* Deal for an enterprise value of $2.778 billion (subject to certain adjustments)
* Icahn Enterprises - If conditions to options are satisfied, purchase price for about 4,800 additional railcars would be about $586 million at time of initial closing
* Entrance into definitive agreement to sell indirectly wholly-owned unit American Railcar Leasing to SMBC Rail Services
* Neither sale nor option are subject to any financing condition. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.