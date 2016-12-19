Dec 19 Origo Acquisition Corp :

* Origo Acquisition - co will merge with and into Aina Le'a Merger Sub, Inc, a newly formed subsidiary of Aina Le'a

* Origo - each ordinary share of Origo to convert into common stock of Aina Le'a at conversion ratio of 0.6 shares of Aina Le'a for each earnings per share of origo

* Origo Acquisition Corp - management Of Aina Le'a is not expected to change in connection with business combination

* Origo Acquisition Corp - under deal agreement, equity holders and warrant holders of Origo will become equity holders and warrant holders of Aina Le'a

* Origo Acquisition Corp - Aina Le'a's board will be expanded to seven directors, and will include two directors from origo as independent directors

* Origo Acquisition Corporation and Aina Le'a Inc agree to business combination