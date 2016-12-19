UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Origo Acquisition Corp :
* Origo Acquisition - co will merge with and into Aina Le'a Merger Sub, Inc, a newly formed subsidiary of Aina Le'a
* Origo - each ordinary share of Origo to convert into common stock of Aina Le'a at conversion ratio of 0.6 shares of Aina Le'a for each earnings per share of origo
* Origo Acquisition Corp - management Of Aina Le'a is not expected to change in connection with business combination
* Origo Acquisition Corp - under deal agreement, equity holders and warrant holders of Origo will become equity holders and warrant holders of Aina Le'a
* Origo Acquisition Corp - Aina Le'a's board will be expanded to seven directors, and will include two directors from origo as independent directors
* Origo Acquisition Corporation and Aina Le'a Inc agree to business combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.