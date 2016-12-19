Dec 19 Lincoln National Corp

* Pricing terms of previously announced cash tender offers for up to $200 million aggregate principal amount of 8.75 pct senior notes due 2019

* Pricing terms of previously announced cash tender offers of up to $150 million aggregate principal amount of 6.15 pct senior notes due 2036

* Lincoln financial group announces the pricing terms of its cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: