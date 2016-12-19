Dec 19 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure
Ltd
* Deal for $30 million
* Through to Dec 19, co has spent approximately $40 million
of $125 million 2016 and 2017 capital budget
* Through Dec 19, remaining capital funding requirement of
about $85 million left for remainder of 2016 and 2017 existing
projects
* Anticipates deal will generate annualized EBITDA of about
$4.5 million including related operational synergies
* Entered into an agreement in which underwriters will
purchase for sale 38.5 million shares at $1.56 per common share
* Announces strategic core-area acquisition, $60 million
bought deal offering of common shares and confirms fourth
quarter 2016 dividend
