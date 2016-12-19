UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
* Addition of property is expected to be immediately accretive to REIT's AFFO on a per unit basis
* REIT intends to satisfy purchase price through draws on its existing credit facilities
* Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire MERCEDES-BENZ West Island dealership property in Montreal for $20.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.