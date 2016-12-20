BRIEF-Agellan commercial REIT announces acquisition of 8 industrial properties
May 18 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :
Dec 20 Resolute Energy Corp
* Says has priced its underwritten public offering of 3,800,000 shares of its common at a price of $38.00 per share
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock