Dec 20 Chorus Aviation Inc :

* Says new subsidiary will build a global, regional aircraft leasing platform

* Says Fairfax investment consists of 200,000 convertible units at a price of $1,000 cad per convertible unit

* Says will use proceeds of Fairfax investment primarily to fund growth of corporation's regional aircraft leasing business

* Chorus Aviation announces launch of aircraft leasing subsidiary and a $200 million private placement of convertible debt units to Fairfax financial