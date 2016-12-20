BRIEF-Agellan commercial REIT announces acquisition of 8 industrial properties
May 18 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :
Dec 20 Great Panther Silver Ltd :
* Great Panther will acquire Coricancha from Nyrstar for a purchase price comprising US$0.1 million to be paid on closing
* Co's wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary will acquire all of shares of Nyrstar Coricancha S.A from units of Nyrstar
* Great Panther Silver - has entered into agreement with units of Nyrstar N.V. To acquire Coricancha gold-silver-lead-zinc-copper mine and mill complex
* Great panther silver to acquire Coricancha Polymetallic Mine in Peru Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock